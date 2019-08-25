Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-20-22-40-41
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty, forty-one)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-20-22-40-41
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty, forty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments