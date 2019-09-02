Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-10-21-31-40
(five, ten, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
