Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
07-09-11-17-19-25
(seven, nine, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
07-09-11-17-19-25
(seven, nine, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments