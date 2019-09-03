Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-07-15-19-32
(two, seven, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-07-15-19-32
(two, seven, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments