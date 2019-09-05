These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-02-04-05-08-10-12-13-14-17-22-23

(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-03-04-05-06-09-10-15-17-19-20-23

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(one, three, four, five, six, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

01-02-05-06-07-09-12-13-15-17-18-24

(one, two, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four)

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

3-5-7-7

(three, five, seven, seven)

2-1-3-6

(two, one, three, six)

09-25-32-36-60, Cash Ball: 3

(nine, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

9-0-0-6-2

(nine, zero, zero, six, two)

5-8-7-1-7

(five, eight, seven, one, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million