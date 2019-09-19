Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-10-15-32-40
(eight, ten, fifteen, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-10-15-32-40
(eight, ten, fifteen, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments