Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-24-26-41-42
(two, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $978,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-24-26-41-42
(two, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $978,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments