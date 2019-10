These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-03-04-05-07-09-15-17-18-22-23-24

(one, three, four, five, seven, nine, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-05-06-07-10-12-13-16-18-20-23-24

(two, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-06-10-11-13-14-18-20-22-23-24

(two, three, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

6-6-9

(six, six, nine)

3-7-7

(three, seven, seven)

1-4-5-0

(one, four, five, zero)

7-1-2-3

(seven, one, two, three)

04-14-30-44-45, Cash Ball: 1

(four, fourteen, thirty, forty-four, forty-five; Cash Ball: one)

4-8-3-4-7

(four, eight, three, four, seven)

4-6-4-4-5

(four, six, four, four, five)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million