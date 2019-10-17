Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-17-22-35-41
(six, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $761,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-17-22-35-41
(six, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $761,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments