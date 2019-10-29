Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-13-19-28-38
(seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Comments