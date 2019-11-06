These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-03-05-06-08-09-11-17-19-21-22-23

(two, three, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-03-04-06-07-09-10-14-18-20-21-22

(one, three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

02-06-09-11-12-14-16-17-19-20-22-23

(two, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

02-07-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-20-21-22

(two, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

4-5-2-2

(four, five, two, two)

8-4-7-8

(eight, four, seven, eight)

4-2-4-6

(four, two, four, six)

10-26-43-47-56, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

13-19-29-36-37

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

0-5-6-3-2

(zero, five, six, three, two)

5-0-2-3-2

(five, zero, two, three, two)

02-09-24-49-54, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(two, nine, twenty-four, forty-nine, fifty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million