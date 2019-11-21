Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
7-6-3-0-6
(seven, six, three, zero, six)
