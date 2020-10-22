Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
4-5-8
(four, five, eight)
4-2-2-4
(four, two, two, four)
0-0-7-2
(zero, zero, seven, two)
9-0-6-1
(nine, zero, six, one)
03-07-16-45-52, Cash Ball: 4
(three, seven, sixteen, forty-five, fifty-two; Cash Ball: four)
04-06-22-28-36
(four, six, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000
0-9-4-8-1
(zero, nine, four, eight, one)
1-2-9-4-7
(one, two, nine, four, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
01-03-13-44-56, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(one, three, thirteen, forty-four, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Comments