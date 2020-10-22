Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

5-4-2

(five, four, two)

5-0-2-5

(five, zero, two, five)

0-4-5-1

(zero, four, five, one)

14-15-26-29-52, Cash Ball: 1

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)

3-2-1-5-5

(three, two, one, five, five)

8-5-4-7-4

(eight, five, four, seven, four)

12-13-24-30-33-36

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

  Comments  
