Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
3-0-2
(three, zero, two)
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
6-9-9-1
(six, nine, nine, one)
2-8-9-7
(two, eight, nine, seven)
01-06-19-58-59, Cash Ball: 1
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(one, six, nineteen, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
5-4-1-1-0
(five, four, one, one, zero)
5-8-5-6-4
(five, eight, five, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments