Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-03-31-39-40
(one, three, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-03-31-39-40
(one, three, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments