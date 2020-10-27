Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-2-2
(three, two, two)
6-4-8
(six, four, eight)
6-4-8-3
(six, four, eight, three)
2-8-2-6
(two, eight, two, six)
01-13-21-30-41, Cash Ball: 2
(one, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty, forty-one; Cash Ball: two)
8-2-1-1-6
(eight, two, one, one, six)
2-1-0-1-2
(two, one, zero, one, two)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
