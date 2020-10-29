Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
7-2-8-9
(seven, two, eight, nine)
5-4-3-0-1
(five, four, three, zero, one)
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
