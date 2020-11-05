Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

08-21-23-32-38

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

GA Lottery

November 05, 2020 12:04 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

November 04, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

November 04, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

November 04, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

November 04, 2020 1:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

November 04, 2020 1:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service