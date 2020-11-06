Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-0-5
(two, zero, five)
0-7-9-9
(zero, seven, nine, nine)
9-5-3-2-2
(nine, five, three, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-0-5
(two, zero, five)
0-7-9-9
(zero, seven, nine, nine)
9-5-3-2-2
(nine, five, three, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments