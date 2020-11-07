Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
0-9-0-8
(zero, nine, zero, eight)
6-2-1-6-5
(six, two, one, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
0-9-0-8
(zero, nine, zero, eight)
6-2-1-6-5
(six, two, one, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments