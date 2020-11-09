Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-09-20-25-32
(four, nine, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $656,000
