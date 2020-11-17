Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-05-07-11-28
(three, five, seven, eleven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-05-07-11-28
(three, five, seven, eleven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments