Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

0-6-5

(zero, six, five)

0-8-1-7

(zero, eight, one, seven)

2-3-6-0

(two, three, six, zero)

10-18-25-27-56, Cash Ball: 4

(ten, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)

3-1-0-4-5

(three, one, zero, four, five)

6-1-0-4-2

(six, one, zero, four, two)

Estimated jackpot: $214 million

02-57-58-60-65, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

