Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

07-11-18-27-28

(seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $381,000

