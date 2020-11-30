Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-3-0

(six, three, zero)

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

2-8-3-2

(two, eight, three, two)

9-4-1-1

(nine, four, one, one)

03-25-35-46-57, Cash Ball: 1

(three, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-six, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

2-7-9-5-6

(two, seven, nine, five, six)

4-4-8-6-8

(four, four, eight, six, eight)

10-17-25-30-40-42

(ten, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

