Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-23-31-38-40
(eight, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-23-31-38-40
(eight, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments