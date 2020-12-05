Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

08-23-31-38-40

(eight, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

