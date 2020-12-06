Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-16-34-35-42
(six, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-16-34-35-42
(six, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments