The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

7-2-4

(seven, two, four)

0-1-9-8

(zero, one, nine, eight)

7-1-0-2

(seven, one, zero, two)

2-7-2-5

(two, seven, two, five)

04-26-30-38-59, Cash Ball: 1

(four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

06-14-27-35-42

(six, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $284,000

7-3-4-7-6

(seven, three, four, seven, six)

3-1-3-3-3

(three, one, three, three, three)

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

Estimated jackpot: $262 million

