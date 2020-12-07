Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
12-27-30-31-33-40
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
12-27-30-31-33-40
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments