Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-5-3
(two, five, three)
2-8-6-9
(two, eight, six, nine)
7-8-1-0-5
(seven, eight, one, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: $330 million
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-5-3
(two, five, three)
2-8-6-9
(two, eight, six, nine)
7-8-1-0-5
(seven, eight, one, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: $330 million
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments