Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2-5-3

(two, five, three)

2-8-6-9

(two, eight, six, nine)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

7-8-1-0-5

(seven, eight, one, zero, five)

Estimated jackpot: $330 million

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

December 19, 2020 12:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

December 19, 2020 12:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 19, 2020 12:58 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

December 19, 2020 12:58 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 19, 2020 12:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

December 18, 2020 11:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service