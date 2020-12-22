Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

1-9-3-3

(one, nine, three, three)

