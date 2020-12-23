Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
2-9-8-6
(two, nine, eight, six)
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
2-9-8-6
(two, nine, eight, six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments