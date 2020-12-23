Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-1-7

(four, one, seven)

2-9-8-6

(two, nine, eight, six)

6-6-8-2-0

(six, six, eight, two, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $352 million

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

