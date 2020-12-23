Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-1-7
(four, one, seven)
2-9-8-6
(two, nine, eight, six)
6-6-8-2-0
(six, six, eight, two, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $352 million
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
