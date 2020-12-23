Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
6-6-8-2-0
(six, six, eight, two, zero)
