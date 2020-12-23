Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:

6-6-8-2-0

(six, six, eight, two, zero)

