Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Night" game were:

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

December 24, 2020 12:47 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

December 24, 2020 12:47 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

December 24, 2020 12:47 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 24, 2020 12:47 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

December 24, 2020 12:47 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

December 24, 2020 12:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service