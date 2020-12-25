Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-1-3
(zero, one, three)
7-2-3-3
(seven, two, three, three)
5-8-7-5-0
(five, eight, seven, five, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $352 million
Estimated jackpot: $341 million
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-1-3
(zero, one, three)
7-2-3-3
(seven, two, three, three)
5-8-7-5-0
(five, eight, seven, five, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $352 million
Estimated jackpot: $341 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments