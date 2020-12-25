Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

7-2-3-3

(seven, two, three, three)

5-8-7-5-0

(five, eight, seven, five, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $352 million

Estimated jackpot: $341 million

