Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

09-26-27-38-41

(nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

December 26, 2020 12:04 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

December 26, 2020 12:04 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 25, 2020 11:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

December 25, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

December 25, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

December 25, 2020 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service