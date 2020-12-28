Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

02-16-22-23-30

(two, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

