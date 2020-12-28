Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-16-22-23-30
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-16-22-23-30
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments