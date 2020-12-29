Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Night" game were:

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

December 29, 2020

