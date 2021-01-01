Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-6-9
(four, six, nine)
6-6-9-2
(six, six, nine, two)
8-7-6-3-3
(eight, seven, six, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $401 million
Estimated jackpot: $384 million
