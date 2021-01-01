Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

6-6-9-2

(six, six, nine, two)

8-7-6-3-3

(eight, seven, six, three, three)

Estimated jackpot: $401 million

Estimated jackpot: $384 million

