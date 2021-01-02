Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

3-9-9-2

(three, nine, nine, two)

4-0-1-6-7

(four, zero, one, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Estimated jackpot: $384 million

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

January 02, 2021 12:41 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

January 02, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

January 02, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

January 02, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

January 01, 2021 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

January 01, 2021 7:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service