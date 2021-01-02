Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:

3-6-3-5

(three, six, three, five)

January 02, 2021 7:23 PM

