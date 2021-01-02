Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-23-29-33-34
(two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four)
