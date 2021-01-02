Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

4-3-3-0

(four, three, three, zero)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

January 02, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

January 02, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 02, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

January 02, 2021 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

January 02, 2021 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

January 02, 2021 7:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service