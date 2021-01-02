Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
4-3-3-0
(four, three, three, zero)
