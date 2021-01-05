Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

9-1-0

(nine, one, zero)

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

6-9-5-4

(six, nine, five, four)

0-8-5-2

(zero, eight, five, two)

8-1-7-1

(eight, one, seven, one)

03-24-43-47-51, Cash Ball: 3

(three, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)

09-13-26-32-41

(nine, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $574,000

2-1-5-9-5

(two, one, five, nine, five)

4-1-7-0-9

(four, one, seven, zero, nine)

03-09-27-29-30-42

(three, nine, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $12.9 million

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

