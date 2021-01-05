Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
9-1-0
(nine, one, zero)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
6-9-5-4
(six, nine, five, four)
0-8-5-2
(zero, eight, five, two)
8-1-7-1
(eight, one, seven, one)
03-24-43-47-51, Cash Ball: 3
(three, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)
09-13-26-32-41
(nine, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $574,000
2-1-5-9-5
(two, one, five, nine, five)
4-1-7-0-9
(four, one, seven, zero, nine)
03-09-27-29-30-42
(three, nine, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $12.9 million
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
