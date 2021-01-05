Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
09-13-26-32-41
(nine, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $574,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
09-13-26-32-41
(nine, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $574,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments