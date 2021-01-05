Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

7-5-6-3

(seven, five, six, three)

9-6-2-1-4

(nine, six, two, one, four)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

January 05, 2021 1:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

January 05, 2021 12:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

January 05, 2021 1:10 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

January 05, 2021 1:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

January 05, 2021 12:04 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

January 05, 2021 12:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service