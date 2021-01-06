Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-04-13-24-42
(three, four, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-two)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-04-13-24-42
(three, four, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments