Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

4-1-5-3

(four, one, five, three)

